Search
UFC

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill on top of UFC Vegas 10 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson
Michelle Waterson throws left high kick in her 2018 bout against Cortney Casey / Pic: UFC Facebook

Women’s MMA bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill is a new main event for UFC Vegas 10. The strawweight contest has been promoted to headline the fight card on September 12 after the initial top of the bill – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira – fell off due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week.

Advertisements

The promotion made the announcement today via social media.

Michelle Waterson (17-8) lost of her previous bouts. She was last in action this past May, when she suffered the defeat by split decision against Carla Esparza. In October last year she dropped a unanimous decision against former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Prior to that she won three bouts in a row.

Angela Hill (12-8) is also coming off the defeat by split decision. She last fought also in May, suffering the defeat against Claudia Gadelha. Before that she recorded three straight victories.

While the UFC Vegas 10 fight card is yet to be finalized, you can check out the list of announced to date bouts below.

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

  • Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson
  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee
  • Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva
  • Frank Camacho vs. Brok Weaver
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy
  • Roosevelt Roberts vs. Matt Frevola
  • Alan Patrick vs. Bobby Green
  • Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez
  • Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish
  • Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar
  • Sijara Eubanks vs. Julia Avila
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC Vegas 9 live – results, updates, photos and videos

Blog 0
UFC Vegas 9 features the nine-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event former K-1...
Read more

UFC Vegas 9 results, Overeem vs Sakai

Results 0
UFC Vegas 9 features nine bouts on Sunday, September 6 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is...
Read more

ROUND 2: Fight Island to host 5 UFC events including Adesanya vs Costa, Khabib vs Gaethje

UFC 0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship reportedly returns to "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE with the five-event schedule. UFC 253 is set...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Blog

UFC Vegas 9 live – results, updates, photos and videos

0
UFC Vegas 9 features the nine-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event former K-1...
Read more
UFC

ROUND 2: Fight Island to host 5 UFC events including Adesanya vs Costa, Khabib vs Gaethje

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship reportedly returns to "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE with the five-event schedule. UFC 253 is set...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill on top of UFC Vegas 10 fight card

0
Women's MMA bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill is a new main event for UFC Vegas 10. The strawweight contest has...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Blog

UFC Vegas 9 live – results, updates, photos and videos

0
UFC Vegas 9 features the nine-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event former K-1...
Read more
Results

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo results

0
Jamel Herring (21-2, 10 KOs) is making the second defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against challenger Jonathan Oquendo (31-6, 19 KOs) on...
Read more
Results

UFC Vegas 9 results, Overeem vs Sakai

0
UFC Vegas 9 features nine bouts on Sunday, September 6 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is...
Read more
UFC

ROUND 2: Fight Island to host 5 UFC events including Adesanya vs Costa, Khabib vs Gaethje

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship reportedly returns to "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE with the five-event schedule. UFC 253 is set...
Read more
Boxing

Herring vs Oquendo start time, how to watch, full fight card

0
Top Rank Boxing presents its next fight card on Saturday, September 5 from the MGM Grand. The main event features WBO junior...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai

September 5, 2020

MMA

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

September 12, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Lethwei

Watch WLC: Hideout Battle full event video highlight

0
For those who might have missed WLC: Hideout Battle held last night (August 28) on UFC Fight Pass and Canal Plus, the...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097