Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill on top of UFC Vegas 10 fight card

Women’s MMA bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill is a new main event for UFC Vegas 10. The strawweight contest has been promoted to headline the fight card on September 12 after the initial top of the bill – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira – fell off due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week.

The promotion made the announcement today via social media.

Michelle Waterson (17-8) lost of her previous bouts. She was last in action this past May, when she suffered the defeat by split decision against Carla Esparza. In October last year she dropped a unanimous decision against former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Prior to that she won three bouts in a row.

Angela Hill (12-8) is also coming off the defeat by split decision. She last fought also in May, suffering the defeat against Claudia Gadelha. Before that she recorded three straight victories.

While the UFC Vegas 10 fight card is yet to be finalized, you can check out the list of announced to date bouts below.

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson

Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva

Frank Camacho vs. Brok Weaver

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Matt Frevola

Alan Patrick vs. Bobby Green

Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez

Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish

Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar

Sijara Eubanks vs. Julia Avila