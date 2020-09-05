ROUND 2: Fight Island to host 5 UFC events including Adesanya vs Costa, Khabib vs Gaethje

The Ultimate Fighting Championship reportedly returns to “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE with the five-event schedule. UFC 253 is set to kick off the second round of live events, featuring undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in defense of his belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa live on pay-per-view.

A trio of UFC Fight Night cards follow. The headline-bouts on October 3, 10 and 17, feature Holly Holm up against Irene Aldana, Marlon Moraes face off Cory Sandhagen, and Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” (respectively).

The culmination on October 24 is expected to see the undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov squaring off against the interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view.

Check out the expected lineup of UFC events on “Fight Island” below.

UFC Fight Island schedule for October – September 2020

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

September 26, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

October 3, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

October 10, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 24, 2020