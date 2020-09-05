Search
UFC

ROUND 2: Fight Island to host 5 UFC events including Adesanya vs Costa, Khabib vs Gaethje

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Championship belt
UFC Championship belt / Pic: Benjamin Cooke Throwdown Photography

The Ultimate Fighting Championship reportedly returns to “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE with the five-event schedule. UFC 253 is set to kick off the second round of live events, featuring undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in defense of his belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

A trio of UFC Fight Night cards follow. The headline-bouts on October 3, 10 and 17, feature Holly Holm up against Irene Aldana, Marlon Moraes face off Cory Sandhagen, and Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” (respectively).

The culmination on October 24 is expected to see the undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov squaring off against the interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view.

Check out the expected lineup of UFC events on “Fight Island” below.

UFC Fight Island schedule for October – September 2020

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa
September 26, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana
October 3, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen
October 10, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie
October 17, 2020

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje
October 24, 2020

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Charles Jourdain vs Joshua Culibao joins UFC Fight Night card on October 3

UFC 0
The scheduled for October 3 UFC Fight Night on "Fight Island" received a new bout. The contest features Charles Jourdain of Canada up against...
Read more

Brian Ortega vs Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ official for UFC card on October 17

UFC 0
Featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" has been made official as a headliner of UFC...
Read more

John Phillips vs Jun Yong Park joins UFC Fight Night card on October 17

UFC 0
Middleweight bout between John Phillips of Wales, UK and Jun Yong Park of Korea is a latest addition to UFC Fight Night card scheduled...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Blog

UFC Vegas 9 live – results, updates, photos and videos

0
UFC Vegas 9 features the nine-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event former K-1...
Read more
UFC

ROUND 2: Fight Island to host 5 UFC events including Adesanya vs Costa, Khabib vs Gaethje

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship reportedly returns to "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE with the five-event schedule. UFC 253 is set...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill on top of UFC Vegas 10 fight card

0
Women's MMA bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill is a new main event for UFC Vegas 10. The strawweight contest has...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Blog

UFC Vegas 9 live – results, updates, photos and videos

0
UFC Vegas 9 features the nine-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event former K-1...
Read more
Results

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo results

0
Jamel Herring (21-2, 10 KOs) is making the second defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against challenger Jonathan Oquendo (31-6, 19 KOs) on...
Read more
Results

UFC Vegas 9 results, Overeem vs Sakai

0
UFC Vegas 9 features nine bouts on Sunday, September 6 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is...
Read more
UFC

ROUND 2: Fight Island to host 5 UFC events including Adesanya vs Costa, Khabib vs Gaethje

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship reportedly returns to "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE with the five-event schedule. UFC 253 is set...
Read more
Boxing

Herring vs Oquendo start time, how to watch, full fight card

0
Top Rank Boxing presents its next fight card on Saturday, September 5 from the MGM Grand. The main event features WBO junior...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai

September 5, 2020

MMA

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

September 12, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Lethwei

Watch WLC: Hideout Battle full event video highlight

0
For those who might have missed WLC: Hideout Battle held last night (August 28) on UFC Fight Pass and Canal Plus, the...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097