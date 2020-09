UFC Vegas 9 results, Overeem vs Sakai

UFC Vegas 9 features nine bouts on Sunday, September 6 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is a bout between former Strikeforce and K-1 heavyweight champion, No.6-ranked UFC heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem (46-18, 1 NC) and the division’s No. 9 -ranked contender Augusto Sakai (15-1-1).

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Alonzo Menifield and Ovince Saint Preux.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai start time and how to watch MMA event live in the USA and Australia can be found here.

Get UFC Vegas 9 results below.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai results

Main Card (10 am AEST / 8 am AWST)

Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield

Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Imadaev

Brian Kelleher vs Kevin Natividad

Thiago Moises vs. Jalin Turner

Preliminary Card (8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)

Andre Muniz vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa

Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Cole Smith vs. Hunter Azure