UFC Vegas 9 weigh-in results: All fighters make weight

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC on ESPN+ 34

UFC on ESPN+ 34 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST / AWST). In the main event former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem faces off Augusto Sakai (start time and how to watch here).

The UFC Vegas 9 fight card currently comprises nine matchups, following a recent fall off of the women’s MMA battle between Sijara Eubanks and Karol Rosa, due to weight cutting complications to the latter.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The official weigh-ins is set to kick off on September 5 at 2 am AEST / 12 am AWST.

Get UFC Vegas 9 weigh-in results below.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai weigh-in results

Main Card

Alistair Overeem (252.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (261.5)

Alonzo Menifield (204) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)

Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170.5)

Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Kevin Natividad (144.5)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

Preliminary Card

Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5) vs. Alexander Romanov (259)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Cole Smith (135)

