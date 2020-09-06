Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai full fight highlights (video)

Former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem faced off Augusto Sakai in the headliner of UFC Vegas 9 on September 6 (AEST/AWST). MMA event held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV featured ranked No.6 heavyweight contender up against the division’s ranked No.9 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds encounter.

Advertisements

The contest ended at 26 seconds into the final round in favour of “Reem”. In addition Alistair Overeem updated his record to 47-18, 1 NC and secured the second win in a row. Augusto Sakai dropped to 15-2-1 which snapped his six-win streak.

You can watch Overeem vs Sakai full fight video highlights below (from result to handshake).

Some NASTY ground and pound to end the round for The Reem! #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/4qAL6QX6oH — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 6, 2020

Advertisements

Rules – went over. Gloves – touched. Only one thing left to do. #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/mdRurAbBuo — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2020

The complete UFC Vegas 9 results can be found here. For those, who might have missed the event, you can check out our live blog.