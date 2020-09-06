Search
UFC

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai full fight highlights (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Alistair Overeem defeats Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 9
Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 9 / Pic: UFC_AUSNZ Twitter

UFC Vegas 9

Former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem faced off Augusto Sakai in the headliner of UFC Vegas 9 on September 6 (AEST/AWST). MMA event held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV featured ranked No.6 heavyweight contender up against the division’s ranked No.9 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds encounter.

The contest ended at 26 seconds into the final round in favour of “Reem”. In addition Alistair Overeem updated his record to 47-18, 1 NC and secured the second win in a row. Augusto Sakai dropped to 15-2-1 which snapped his six-win streak.

You can watch Overeem vs Sakai full fight video highlights below (from result to handshake).

The complete UFC Vegas 9 results can be found here. For those, who might have missed the event, you can check out our live blog.

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

