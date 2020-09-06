UFC Vegas 9 fight card proceeds with 7 bouts after positive COVID-19 tests

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai lost a pair of bouts due to positive results for coronavirus. Plus a competitor of one of the fights has been changed as a precaution. MMA event takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST).

The promotion made the announcement a couple of hours prior to the scheduled kick off. The start time has been changed to 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST.

“Due to positive COVID-19 test results, the following bouts have been canceled from today’s card: Alexandr Romanov vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima and Thiago Moses vs Jalin Turner,” reads UFC statement.

The fighters who reportedly tested positive are Thiago Moises and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

“Additionally, as a precaution, Kevin Natividad has been removed from his bout against Brian Kelleher and will be replaced by Dana White Contender’s Series alum Ray Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who appeared on the show last season, has won 11 of his last 13 bouts.”

The headline-bout features former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem up against Augusto Sakai.

The current UFC Vegas 9 fight card can be found below.

Follow the live blog here.

UFC Vegas 9 fight card

Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield

Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Imadaev

Andre Muniz vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Brian Kelleher vs. Ray Rodriguez

Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa

Cole Smith vs. Hunter Azure