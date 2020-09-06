Search
UFC Vegas 9 fight card proceeds with 7 bouts after positive COVID-19 tests

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC lightweight Thiago Moises
Thiago Moises won his bout in May 2020 against Michael Johnson via Achilles Lock submission in the second round / Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai lost a pair of bouts due to positive results for coronavirus. Plus a competitor of one of the fights has been changed as a precaution. MMA event takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST).

The promotion made the announcement a couple of hours prior to the scheduled kick off. The start time has been changed to 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST.

“Due to positive COVID-19 test results, the following bouts have been canceled from today’s card: Alexandr Romanov vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima and Thiago Moses vs Jalin Turner,” reads UFC statement.

The fighters who reportedly tested positive are Thiago Moises and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

“Additionally, as a precaution, Kevin Natividad has been removed from his bout against Brian Kelleher and will be replaced by Dana White Contender’s Series alum Ray Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who appeared on the show last season, has won 11 of his last 13 bouts.”

The headline-bout features former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem up against Augusto Sakai.

The current UFC Vegas 9 fight card can be found below.

Follow the live blog here.

UFC Vegas 9 fight card

  • Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai
  • Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield
  • Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Imadaev
  • Andre Muniz vs. Bartosz Fabinski
  • Brian Kelleher vs. Ray Rodriguez
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa
  • Cole Smith vs. Hunter Azure
