UFC Vegas 9 live – results, updates, photos and videos

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Vegas 9 Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai faceoff
Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai face off at UFC Vegas weigh-ins / Pic: UFC YouTube

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai

UFC Vegas 9 features the nine-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event former K-1 and Strikeforce champion Alistair Overeem squares off against Augusto Sakai at heavyweight. In the co-main event Alonzo Menifield and Ovince Saint Preux do battle at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

While the quick UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai results can be found here, we are running UFC Vegas 9 live blog from Perth, Western Australia. Follow below to stay tuned with updates, highlights, videos, photos and more. (All times in AWST)

UFC Vegas 9 live coverage

6.21 – While waiting for the event to kick off, checkout the trailer below anticipating a clash of top 10 heavyweights – Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai.

6:04 – He is a current 7-fight card for today (see below).

6:02 – The new start time for UFC Vegas 9 is 9am AEST / 7am AWST.

5:54 – Only seven fights left on UFC Vegas 9 fight card. Alexandr Romanov vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima and Thiago Moses vs Jalin Turner have been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests, via statement on UFC.com. It’s not clear tested positive.

Kevin Natividad has been removed from his bout against Brian Kelleher as a precaution. He is replaced by Dana White Contender’s Series alum Ray Rodriguez.

5:43 – Here is the fight card for today (see below).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 9 live on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass. We have nine bouts, kicking off at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST when the action begins on the preliminary card. The main card is scheduled for 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 9 fight card

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai fight card

Main Card (10 am AEST / 8 am AWST)

Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield

Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Imadaev

Thiago Moises vs. Jalin Turner

Brian Kelleher vs Kevin Natividad

Preliminary Card (8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)

Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa

Andre Muniz vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Cole Smith vs. Hunter Azure

More
UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai

September 5, 2020

MMA

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

September 12, 2020

MMA

Lethwei

Watch WLC: Hideout Battle full event video highlight

0
For those who might have missed WLC: Hideout Battle held last night (August 28) on UFC Fight Pass and Canal Plus, the...

