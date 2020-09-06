UFC Vegas 9 results: Andre Muniz submits Bartosz Fabinski (video)

Middleweights Andre Muniz and Bartosz Fabinski squared off at UFC Vegas 9 on September 6 (AEST). As well as the previous bout featured on the card, the scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance.

Muniz claimed the win by submission (armbar) at 4:42 into the opening round. You can watch the video of finish below.

Absolutely beautiful armbar by @AndreMunizUFC to get the the tap at #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/QfCPt578o5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 6, 2020

Andre Muniz updated his record to 20-4. He also recorded the sixth win in a row and the second in the UFC. Bartosz Fabinski dropped to 14-3.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 9 Alistair Overeem faces off Augusto Sakai. The full results from the event can be found here.

