UFC Vegas 9 results: Andre Muniz submits Bartosz Fabinski (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Andre Muniz victorious over Bartosz Fabinski
Andre Muniz victorious over Bartosz Fabinski nat UFC Vegas 9 / Pic: UFCNews Twitter

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai

Middleweights Andre Muniz and Bartosz Fabinski squared off at UFC Vegas 9 on September 6 (AEST). As well as the previous bout featured on the card, the scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance.

Muniz claimed the win by submission (armbar) at 4:42 into the opening round. You can watch the video of finish below.

Andre Muniz updated his record to 20-4. He also recorded the sixth win in a row and the second in the UFC. Bartosz Fabinski dropped to 14-3.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 9 Alistair Overeem faces off Augusto Sakai. The full results from the event can be found here.

Follow the UFC Vegas 9 live blog.

