Watch: Brian Kelleher submits Ray Rodriguez in 39 seconds at UFC Vegas 9

Parviz Iskenderov
Brian Kelleher defeats Ray Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 9
Brian Kelleher submits Ray Rodriguez in 39 seconds / Pic: ESPNMMA Twitter

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai

It was an early night in the office for Brian Kelleher, who faced Ray Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 9 on September 6 (AEST). The latter was a last-minute replacement opponent for Kevin Natividad as a “precaution”, following a pair of positive COVID-19 tests.

The scheduled for three rounds featherweight bout ended in 39 seconds. Rodriguez tried to take Kelleher to the ground, yet himself ended up in a position that forced him to tap out. You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Brian Kelleher updated his record to 22-11 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Cody Stamann at UFC 250 in June.

Ray Rodriguez dropped to 16-7.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 9 Alistair Overeem squares off against Augusto Sakai at heavyweight. The complete fight results can be found here.

You can also follow our live blog covering the event.

