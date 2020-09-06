Watch: Brian Kelleher submits Ray Rodriguez in 39 seconds at UFC Vegas 9

It was an early night in the office for Brian Kelleher, who faced Ray Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 9 on September 6 (AEST). The latter was a last-minute replacement opponent for Kevin Natividad as a “precaution”, following a pair of positive COVID-19 tests.

The scheduled for three rounds featherweight bout ended in 39 seconds. Rodriguez tried to take Kelleher to the ground, yet himself ended up in a position that forced him to tap out. You can watch the video of finish below.

BOOM ?@brianboom135 didn't even need a minute to get the sub at #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/EKNJNUdy2l — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 6, 2020

With the win Brian Kelleher updated his record to 22-11 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Cody Stamann at UFC 250 in June.

Ray Rodriguez dropped to 16-7.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 9 Alistair Overeem squares off against Augusto Sakai at heavyweight. The complete fight results can be found here.

