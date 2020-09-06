Search
UFC

Spectacular: Michel Pereira dominates Zelim Imadaev to ultimately submit in Round 3 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai

The welterweight bout between Michel Pereira and Zelim Imadaev produced fireworks. The pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST / AWST).

The scheduled for three round bout ended in the final, when Pereira lifted and threw Imadaev on the ground to ultimately choke him out at 11 seconds prior to the horn.

Prior to the finish the contest saw a spectacular performance, including jump kicks, slaps (!?) and everything in between. You can watch the highlight video below from call out of Jorge Masvidal (!!) till the start.

With the win Michel Pereira rebounded from two losses, which includes a disqualification due to illigal knee in his previous outing in February. He also updated his record to 24-11, 2 NC. Zelim Imadaev dropped to 8-3.

The main event at UFC Vegas 9 features Alistair Overeem up against Augusto Sakai. Follow the live blog and check out the complete results from the event here.

