COLD: Ovince Saint Preux KO’s Alonzo Menifield with one punch (video)

Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield squared off in the scheduled for three rounds light heavyweight battle on September 6 (AEST). The contest co-headlined UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

The lights went off at 4 minutes and 7 seconds into the second-round. Saint Preux caught and dropped Menifield with a precise left hook from a southpaw stance when the latter started to move forward.

You can watch the knockout video below.

Clean counter on the button by @003_OSP led to this faceplant ? #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/iMMt2S8Sgk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 6, 2020

Victorious, “OSP” updated his recorded to 25-14 and rebounded from a split decision defeat that he suffered ion his previous bout in May against Ben Rothwell. Following the win he “paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman with a ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute” (via ESPNMMA Twitter).

Menifield suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 9-2.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 9 Alistair Overeem goes up against Augusto Sakai. The full results can be found here, and you can also stay tuned with live blog.