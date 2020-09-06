Search
Yordenis Ugas vs Abel Ramos results, full fight card, start time and how to watch

Parviz Iskenderov
Yordenis Ugas vs Abel Ramos
Yordenis Ugas vs Abel Ramos

PBC on FOX

Yordenis Ugas (25-4, 12 KO) and Abel Ramos (26-3-2, 20 KO) battle it out for the WBA welterweight title. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout headlines the five-fight PBC card live on FOX from Los Angeles, CA.

Also on the main card a pair of eight-round welterweight matchups, featuring Jesus Ramos (12-0, 11 KO) up against Esteban Garcia (14-0, 6 KO), and Omar Juarez (8-0, 4 KO) faceoff Dakota Linger (12-3-2, 8 KO). The complete lineup, including two-fight undercard, can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Ugas vs Ramos main card live on FOX, while the preliminary bouts are available on FS1. The main card date and start time in the United States is scheduled for Sunday, September 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the preliminary card, kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Monday, September 7 at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST for the main card, and 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST for the undercard.

Get Ugas vs Ramos results below.

Ugas vs Ramos results

Main Card (10 am AEST / 8 am AWST)

Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos

Jesus Ramos vs. Esteban Garcia

Omar Juarez vs. Dakota Linger

Undercard (8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)

Cody Crowley vs. Josh Torres

Batyr Akhmedov vs. Rey Perez

UFC

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai full fight highlights (video)

0
Former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem faced off Augusto Sakai in the headliner of UFC Vegas 9 on September 6 (AEST/AWST). MMA...
Read more
Results

COLD: Ovince Saint Preux KO's Alonzo Menifield with one punch (video)

0
Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield squared off in the scheduled for three rounds light heavyweight battle on September 6 (AEST). The contest co-headlined...
Read more
UFC

Spectacular: Michel Pereira dominates Zelim Imadaev to ultimately submit in Round 3 (video)

0
The welterweight bout between Michel Pereira and Zelim Imadaev produced fireworks. The pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai at UFC...
Read more

