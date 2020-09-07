Search
Hamza Kooheji vs Aidan James added to BRAVE CF 42

Hamza Kooheji vs Aidan James
Hamza Kooheji vs Aidan James

Two of the biggest Bantamweight prospects at BRAVE Combat Federation are set to meet inside the BRAVE CF Arena in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Hamza Kooheji and Aidan James will face each other at BRAVE CF 42, as part of the Kombat Kingdom program.

“The Pride of Bahrain” Hamza Kooheji is one of the top Middle Eastern fighters in the world, with a professional record of 9 wins and only two losses, the submission specialist is coming off a three-win streak, including a TKO victory over Argentina’s Nahuel Gandolfi at BRAVE CF 29, in November, 2019, in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Aidan James is regarded as the next big fighter coming out of the United Kingdom. A top prospect fighting out of the renowned Chris Rees Academy in Swansea, Wales, James made pretty much his entire pro career inside BRAVE CF. A highly decorated IMMAF amateur athlete, James is currently 3-1 inside BRAVE CF and 4-1 in his career.

The Bantamweight match between the hometown hero Hamza Kooheji and Aidan James will be part of the second consecutive card promoted by BRAVE Combat Federation in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

BRAVE CF 42 will take place on September 24 and will be a closed-doors event, held in Isa Town, following the most strict safety and security protocols.

The event will hold the first round of the prestigious BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title Tournament with three of the four quarter-finals taking place: Jose Torres vs Sean Santella, Flavio Queiroz vs Velimurad Alkhasov, and Abdul Hussein vs Zach Makovsky.

