Watch: Alistair Overeem TKO’s Ben Edwards in 2010 K-1 kickboxing fight in Seoul

Top 10 UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem was just in action this past weekend in Las Vegas, NV where he TKO’d Augusto Sakai in the fifth round of their MMA bout (watch highlights here). The new-old video from ten years back hit the stream today, featuring “Demolition Man” throwing kicks and punches in kickboxing fight against Ben Edwards at K-1 World Grand Prix 2010 Final 16 in Seoul, Korea. Well, the fight ended in just over two minutes from the start. You can watch it up top.