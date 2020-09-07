Meditations on Martial Arts: How ‘Ground Cuddling’ changed my mentality

The dentist reached for his fishhook stylus and penetrated his son’s gumline aggressively. Tearing out chunks of tissue, until the boy could feel the little pink pieces dangling near his tongue, overwhelming him with pain. His tiny body quaked, as blood and saliva dribbled from his mouth.

The boy had trained himself to remain as still as possible to prevent further enraging the dentist– his dad. His hands discretely palpated his stomach, calming the urge to puke; while his mind froze. This time, he achieved his goal- he began to dream, and he felt his body floating above its pain.

Fifteen years later – the boy, now a young man trapped in Hawaii by a pandemic, bartered repairing a house in exchange for room and board. His boss says, “You are using the wrong wood! Can’t you FEEL the difference between Coarse and Fine?” He replies, “No…”

My above anecdote is just one example of thousands. For eighteen years, I either battled my omnipresent fear with anti-social anger and violence or felt completely numb like I was a camera surveilling myself from a distance.

At 8, I was suspended from school for throwing a stapler at my classmate’s face.

At 17, I attacked my father, intending, to rip him apart. Luckily, my two elder brothers tackled me and separated us.

At 18, my lay research concluded that my mother was a codependent enabler who allowed herself and her children to be tormented. After all, there was always food on the table and heat during the winter. Later, I learned that many of my relatives either committed suicide, were labeled “crazy” by the government, or came from, and then replicated, messed up households as well.

However, newfound knowledge can be a double-edged sword, and I proudly displayed my victim scars. I continually whined about life, wondering why the deities were going out of their way to hurt me. Wondering why my mother, who I cared about, ignored our helpless whimpers. Wondering why my solution to most problems was to inflict pain on others.

There was one candle in my darkness. An uncle would advise me, “Break the cycle.” This resonated, and I slowly realized that my fear and anger were a cage that obstructed my outreach into the world around me. I started searching for helpful therapeutic activities. Most did not gain traction… except for Submission Grappling.

A Warrior’s Quest

What is Submission Grappling? Better known as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, the “Art and science of control that leads to submission”. It is “controlled” violence between adversaries that voluntarily stops before it results in injury. I was already adept at freezing up, so using BJJ to expand my self-control into other areas helped me develop my mindset. Eventually, leading me down a peaceful path. Let me explain…

Part 1. Family – Find A Road That Leads Home

I envisioned parents, authority figures, and larger kids as predators. It wasn’t until I “rented a room” at the Renzo Gracie Academy in Midtown Manhattan, that I finally began feeling and understanding a “sensation of safety” and “home is where the heart is.”

Professors and higher-ranking students, as they applied tough love to nurture disciples and teammates, neither coddled nor degraded, to instill a hard work ethic. Each of us compliant with the rules: we trained together, BLED together, laughed together, and even cried together. The mat is our home.

As we “attacked” one another, each family member understands that when the opponent “taps out,” the contest is over. Look, I’m ignorant about happy parents, loving families, and non-abusive households. But I do know this, RGA is the closest thing to a home I have, and I will NEVER take that for granted.

Part 2. Empowerment – There Are Only Two Options

All cultures have used biomechanics and physics to develop a niche skill to either negotiate or END violent confrontation. After learning such skills, I received a significant boost in self-confidence that replaced my self-image as a victim. BJJ permeated into my social, mental, emotional, and financial outlook and intertwined every part of my life: work, relationships, even traveling.

There is a real strength in distilling your life into two choices:

1. Play the victim – thinking that life overwhelmingly pulls you along, and all you can do is seize the low hanging fruit that falls within your reach.

2. Take ownership – knowing that you can direct an outcome by controlling YOURSELF first.

Remember, only a calm mind can rationally analyze and solve life’s complications. Nobody stresses you out, unless you let them. Your existence is not the result of others’ embedded imprints, but a sculpture YOU dictate, shape, and mold.

Part 3. Self-Awareness – Who Am I? Who Are You?

Self-Awareness is a concept I continually struggled with because I went “to war” with my inner demons. Back and forth until all that was left was an exhausted, confused kid with a spinning kaleidoscope of thoughts. However, once I had a gorilla-sized man use gravity to make me give up, I quickly realized what ingredients I was made of. Likewise, when I started “rolling” or sparring with women, half my size, I lost a lot. They “tapped me” twelve times in five minutes, and I learned how my “survival mode” or “monkey brain” reacted to different stressors. That is the beauty of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, it taught me about myself through the outlet of controlled violence.

Life is not fair, and we all confront adversity. At death’s door, neither health nor wealth, fight nor flight, or other people matter because you are going to die alone, so it is mandatory to know YOURSELF.

My name is Max Takaesu Hsu, and fortunately, I found an activity that reshaped my life.

