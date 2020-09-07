Search
Watch Yordenis Ugas vs Abel Ramos full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov

Yordenis Ugas gets split decision against Abel Ramos to take WBA 'Regular' welterweight title

Yordenis Ugas and Abel Ramos squared off in the headliner of PBC on FOX fight card held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The pair battled it out for WBA (Regular) welterweight title.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout went a full distance and ended in a split decision in favor of Ugas. One judge had it 117-111 for Ramos, while two others scored it 115-113 for Ugas.

You can watch Ugas vs Ramos full fight video highlights below (from verdict to kick off).

With the win Yordenis Ugas updated his record to 26-4, 12 KO and took the belt. Abel Ramos dropped to 26-3-2, 20 KO.

The full Ugas vs Ramos results can be found here.

