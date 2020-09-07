Watch Yordenis Ugas vs Abel Ramos full fight video highlights

Yordenis Ugas and Abel Ramos squared off in the headliner of PBC on FOX fight card held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The pair battled it out for WBA (Regular) welterweight title.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout went a full distance and ended in a split decision in favor of Ugas. One judge had it 117-111 for Ramos, while two others scored it 115-113 for Ugas.

You can watch Ugas vs Ramos full fight video highlights below (from verdict to kick off).

? @YordenisUgas beats Abel Ramos by split-decision to become the new WBA "Regular" Welterweight Champion pic.twitter.com/Df45ulLsGu — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 7, 2020

.@abelramosboxing catches Ugas with a left hook that sends him stumbling just as the fight comes to an end, almost repeating what happened with Perrella. #UgasRamos #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/ezhk3Rhhkn — PBC (@premierboxing) September 7, 2020

.@YordenisUgas was on the attack at the end of Round 9 #UgasRamos pic.twitter.com/f3wGPMyJpR — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 7, 2020

It's heating up after @YordenisUgas and Abel Ramos trade shots at the end of Round 6! ?#UgasRamos pic.twitter.com/t0a1sJo8s8 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 7, 2020

.@YordenisUgas has dominated the punches landed in the first 2 rounds #UgasRamos pic.twitter.com/1rePj54KqT — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 7, 2020

? @YordenisUgas and Abel Ramos look to capture the WBA “Regular” Welterweight title and move up the division ranks Sunday night, 8pm ET on FOX. WHO YA GOT? #UgasRamos #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/9qNpQ3eezt — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2020

With the win Yordenis Ugas updated his record to 26-4, 12 KO and took the belt. Abel Ramos dropped to 26-3-2, 20 KO.

