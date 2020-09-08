Dana White’s Contender Series – September 8 fight card

The sixth week of the fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 8. The fight card comprises five bouts featuring the athletes battling it out inside the Octagon with a chance to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Light Heavyweights Tafon Nchukwi (3-0) and Al Matavao (8-2) square off in the headliner of the upcoming show. Also on the card Cameron Church (4-0) faces off Sherrard Blackledge (4-0) at lightweight, and Phil Hawes (7-2) takes on Khadzhimurat Bestaev (10-3) at middleweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 32 on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The results from the previous show and UFC contract winners can be found here.

Dana White’s Contender Series 32 fight card

Tafon Nchuwki vs. Al Matavao

Sherrard Blackledge vs. Cameron Church

Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Phil Hawes

Mana Martinez vs. Drako Rodriguez

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Henrique Shiguemoto