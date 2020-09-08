Tyson vs Jones fight card: 7 bouts featuring boxers, MMA fighter, YouTubers, ex-NBA player

Boxing legends Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KO) and Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KO) are scheduled to square off in a heavyweight matchup on November 28. The scheduled for eight rounds sanctioned exhibition fight headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The announced to date Tyson vs Jones fight card features seven bouts. The previously revealed co-feature pits YouTuber Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) up against NBA vet Nate Robinson in a six-rounder at 188-pound. Paul makes his second appearance inside the squared circle, after stopping AnEsonGib in the first round this past January. Robinson makes his pro-boxing debut.

Also on the main card Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KO) faces off Blake McKernan (13-0, 6 KO) in an eight-rounder at 192 lbs. Jack, former WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion and former WBC super-middleweight titleholder is coming off two defeats suffered by decision against Jean Pascal and Marcus Browne. Undefeated McKernan won his previous bout in August 2019 by unanimous decision against German Perez.

In addition, Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KO) and Rashad Coulter (1-0, 1 KO) do a six-round battle at 210-pound catchweight. Boxer and YouTube Riley was last in action this past February, when he scored a unanimous decision against Muhammad Abdullah. Coulter, who also holds the 9-5 record in MMA, last fought back in June 2015 when he KO’d Armando Herrera Jr. in the first round, and made pro-boxing debut.

The Tyson vs Jones undercard is set to feature a trio of eight-round matchups. Unbeaten Jamaine Ortiz (13-0, 7 KO) takes on Nahir Albright (8-1, 2 KO). Irvin Gonzalez (14-2, 11 KO) faces off a yet to be determined opponent. The kick off is expected to see Joe Cusumano (18-3, 16 KO) up against Nick Jones (9-3, 6 KO) at heavyweight.

Boxing fans can watch Tyson vs Jones live on Triller pay-per-view. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight card

Main Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul v. Nate Robinson

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter

Undercard

Jamaine Ortiz v. Nahir Albright

Irvin Gonzalez vs. TBA

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones