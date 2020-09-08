Search
Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight card: 7 bouts featuring boxers, MMA fighter, YouTubers, ex-NBA player

Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Boxing legends Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KO) and Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KO) are scheduled to square off in a heavyweight matchup on November 28. The scheduled for eight rounds sanctioned exhibition fight headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

Advertisements

The announced to date Tyson vs Jones fight card features seven bouts. The previously revealed co-feature pits YouTuber Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) up against NBA vet Nate Robinson in a six-rounder at 188-pound. Paul makes his second appearance inside the squared circle, after stopping AnEsonGib in the first round this past January. Robinson makes his pro-boxing debut.

Also on the main card Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KO) faces off Blake McKernan (13-0, 6 KO) in an eight-rounder at 192 lbs. Jack, former WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion and former WBC super-middleweight titleholder is coming off two defeats suffered by decision against Jean Pascal and Marcus Browne. Undefeated McKernan won his previous bout in August 2019 by unanimous decision against German Perez.

In addition, Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KO) and Rashad Coulter (1-0, 1 KO) do a six-round battle at 210-pound catchweight. Boxer and YouTube Riley was last in action this past February, when he scored a unanimous decision against Muhammad Abdullah. Coulter, who also holds the 9-5 record in MMA, last fought back in June 2015 when he KO’d Armando Herrera Jr. in the first round, and made pro-boxing debut.

The Tyson vs Jones undercard is set to feature a trio of eight-round matchups. Unbeaten Jamaine Ortiz (13-0, 7 KO) takes on Nahir Albright (8-1, 2 KO). Irvin Gonzalez (14-2, 11 KO) faces off a yet to be determined opponent. The kick off is expected to see Joe Cusumano (18-3, 16 KO) up against Nick Jones (9-3, 6 KO) at heavyweight.

Boxing fans can watch Tyson vs Jones live on Triller pay-per-view. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight card

Main Card

  • Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.
  • Jake Paul v. Nate Robinson
  • Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon
  • Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter

Undercard

  • Jamaine Ortiz v. Nahir Albright
  • Irvin Gonzalez vs. TBA
  • Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones
Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight ‘would be off’ if ‘Junior’ not compensated for date change

Boxing 0
"Iron" Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is expected to face Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing match on...
Read more

Mike Tyson confirms Roy Jones Jr fight date change, winner gets belt, undercard bouts added

Boxing 0
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are scheduled to square off in an exhibition boxing bout. The date was initially set for September 12....
Read more

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr demo fight postponed to ‘new tentative date’ November 28

Boxing 0
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are expected to come face to face inside the boxing ring. The officially announced date for an exhibition...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight card: 7 bouts featuring boxers, MMA fighter, YouTubers, ex-NBA player

0
Boxing legends Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KO) and Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KO) are scheduled to square off in a heavyweight...
Read more
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – September 8 fight card

0
The sixth week of the fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September...
Read more
UFC

Nick Diaz targets UFC comeback early 2021

0
Former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz is looking to be back inside the Octagon early next year. He plans to compete in the UFC's...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight card: 7 bouts featuring boxers, MMA fighter, YouTubers, ex-NBA player

0
Boxing legends Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KO) and Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KO) are scheduled to square off in a heavyweight...
Read more
Boxing

Watch: ‘Mean Machine’ Egidijus Kavaliauskas stops David Avanesyan in Round 6

0
Egidijus Kavaliauskas faces off Mikael Zewski in a ten-round at MGM Grand on September 12 live on ESPN. Ahead of the event Top Rank...
Read more
MMA

Countdown to Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix (video)

0
Patchy Mix (13-0) and Juan Archuleta (24-2) battle it out for bantamweight title in the main event of Bellator 246 live on Paramount Network...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 10 fight card, Waterson vs Hill

0
The tenth edition of UFC Vegas takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 12. The main event is the women's...
Read more
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – September 8 fight card

0
The sixth week of the fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Blog

UFC Vegas 9 results, updates, photos and videos

0
UFC Vegas 9 features the seven-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097