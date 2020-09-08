Search
UFC Vegas 10 fight card, Waterson vs Hill

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

The tenth edition of UFC Vegas takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 12. The main event is the women’s MMA bout at strawweight, featuring “Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson up against Angela Hill. The contest was promoted after the initially set headline bout between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira has been postponed due to a positive test for coronavirus.

As of writing, the announced to date list of matchups for UFC Vegas 10 comprises as many as thirteen bouts. Yet, in addition to Waterson vs. Hill there is only one contest, that is currently featured on the official event page on the promotion’s website, as Billy Quarantillo is lined up against Kyle Nelson at featherweight.

The previous show, UFC Vegas 9 (results here), proceeded with seven bouts only, after a number of fighters tested positive for COVID-19.

The finalized fight card for the upcoming show and order of the bouts is expected to be announced shortly, while the actual lineup is likely to, once again, be determined on the fight day.

Check out the list of announced matchups for UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill below.

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

  • Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill
  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee
  • Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva
  • Frank Camacho vs. Brok Weaver
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy
  • Roosevelt Roberts vs. Matt Frevola
  • Alan Patrick vs. Bobby Green
  • Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez
  • Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish
  • Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar
  • Sijara Eubanks vs. Julia Avila
