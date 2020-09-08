UFC Vegas 10 fight card, Waterson vs Hill

The tenth edition of UFC Vegas takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 12. The main event is the women’s MMA bout at strawweight, featuring “Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson up against Angela Hill. The contest was promoted after the initially set headline bout between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira has been postponed due to a positive test for coronavirus.

As of writing, the announced to date list of matchups for UFC Vegas 10 comprises as many as thirteen bouts. Yet, in addition to Waterson vs. Hill there is only one contest, that is currently featured on the official event page on the promotion’s website, as Billy Quarantillo is lined up against Kyle Nelson at featherweight.

The previous show, UFC Vegas 9 (results here), proceeded with seven bouts only, after a number of fighters tested positive for COVID-19.

The finalized fight card for the upcoming show and order of the bouts is expected to be announced shortly, while the actual lineup is likely to, once again, be determined on the fight day.

Check out the list of announced matchups for UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill below.

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill

Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva

Frank Camacho vs. Brok Weaver

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Matt Frevola

Alan Patrick vs. Bobby Green

Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez

Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish

Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar

Sijara Eubanks vs. Julia Avila