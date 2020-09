Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 6 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 32 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 8. MMA fans can watch the event on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The fight card comprises five bouts, with the athletes battling it out inside the Octagon, aspiring to earn a promotional contract. The headline-bout features Tafon Nchukwi (3-0) and Al Matavao (8-2) squaring off at light heavyweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series 32 results

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Al Matavao

Sherrard Blackledge def. Cameron Church by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Phil Hawes def. Khadzhimurat Bestaev by TKO (strikes, R1 at 1:18)

Drako Rodriguez def. Mana Martinez by submission (triangle choke, R1 at 2:22)

Aliaskhab Khizriev def. Henrique Shiguemoto by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 0:50)