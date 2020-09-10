Bellator 245 fight card, Davis vs Machida 2

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 is scheduled for September 11, kicking off two back to back events held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT this coming weekend.

Advertisements

In the main event former Bellator light heavyweight titleholder Phil Davis (21-5, 1 NC) faces off former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida (26-9). The pair squares off in the rematch. Their first fight goes back to August 2013, when when Davis scored the win by unanimous decision at UFC 163.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 245 live on Paramount Network and DAZN. The date and start time in the US is scheduled for Friday, September 11 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard is streamed on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

Get Bellator 245 full fight card below.

Bellator 245 fight card

Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN)

Light Heavyweight Phil Davis (21-5, 1 NC) vs. Lyoto Machida (26-9)

Featherweight Cat Zingano (10-4) vs. Gabby Holloway (6-5)

Middleweight Ed Ruth (8-2) vs. Taylor Johnson (5-1)

Welterweight Raymond Daniels (2-1) vs. Peter Stanonik (5-4)

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel)

Light Heavyweight Rafael Carvalho (16-4) vs. Alex Polizzi (6-0)

Featherweight Leslie Smith (11-8-1) vs. Amanda Bell (7-6)

Heavyweight Tyrell Fortune (8-1) vs. Jack May (11-6)

140-pound catchweight Keith Lee (6-3) vs. Vinicius Zani (11-6)