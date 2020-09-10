Bellator 245 weigh-in video live stream

Bellator 245 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on September 12 (AEST / AWST). The main event features former light heavyweight champions Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida, squaring off in the rematch live on Paramount Network and DAZN.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. MMA fans can watch Bellator 245 official weigh-in video here at FIGHTMAG (video up top). The live stream is scheduled for September 11 at 1 am AEST / September 10 at 11 pm AWST.

The full Bellator 245 fight card can be found below.

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 fight card

Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN)

Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida

Cat Zingano vs. Gabby Holloway

Ed Ruth vs. Taylor Johnson

Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel)

Rafael Carvalho vs. Alex Polizzi

Leslie Smith vs. Amanda Bell

Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May

Keith Lee vs. Vinicius Zani