Bellator 245 weigh-in video live stream

Bellator 245 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on September 12 (AEST / AWST). The main event features former light heavyweight champions Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida, squaring off in the rematch live on Paramount Network and DAZN.
A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. MMA fans can watch Bellator 245 official weigh-in video here at FIGHTMAG (video up top). The live stream is scheduled for September 11 at 1 am AEST / September 10 at 11 pm AWST.
The full Bellator 245 fight card can be found below.
Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 fight card
Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN)
- Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida
- Cat Zingano vs. Gabby Holloway
- Ed Ruth vs. Taylor Johnson
- Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik
Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel)
- Rafael Carvalho vs. Alex Polizzi
- Leslie Smith vs. Amanda Bell
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May
- Keith Lee vs. Vinicius Zani