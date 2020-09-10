Search
Bellator 245 weigh-in video live stream

Bellator 245 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on September 12 (AEST / AWST). The main event features former light heavyweight champions Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida, squaring off in the rematch live on Paramount Network and DAZN.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. MMA fans can watch Bellator 245 official weigh-in video here at FIGHTMAG (video up top). The live stream is scheduled for September 11 at 1 am AEST / September 10 at 11 pm AWST.

The full Bellator 245 fight card can be found below.

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 fight card

Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN)

  • Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida
  • Cat Zingano vs. Gabby Holloway
  • Ed Ruth vs. Taylor Johnson
  • Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel)

  • Rafael Carvalho vs. Alex Polizzi
  • Leslie Smith vs. Amanda Bell
  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May
  • Keith Lee vs. Vinicius Zani
