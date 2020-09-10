Search
Kickboxing

Watch: Badr Hari dominates Alistair Overeem to take revenge at K-1 World Grand 2009

Newswire

Here is a new-old video from the heyday of original K-1 in Japan (courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing), featuring Badr Hari up against Alistair Overeem back in 2009 (watch up top). The pair faced off for the second time, battling it out in the semi-final of World Grand Prix. Their first fight a year earlier ended in favor of “Reem” who KO’d “Bad / Golden Boy” in the first round with left hook. The latter took the revenge by TKO also in Round 1, after he first dropped his opponent with over hand right, and then finished the job with left kick to the head, ultimately forcing the referee to wave the fight off.

Share This

More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Alistair Overeem TKO’s Ben Edwards in 2010 K-1 kickboxing fight in Seoul

Kickboxing 0
Top 10 UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem was just in action this past weekend in Las Vegas, NV where he TKO'd Augusto Sakai...
Read more

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai full fight highlights (video)

UFC 0
Former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem faced off Augusto Sakai in the headliner of UFC Vegas 9 on September 6 (AEST/AWST). MMA...
Read more

Watch UFC Vegas 9 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC 0
UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST)....
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

Watch: Badr Hari dominates Alistair Overeem to take revenge at K-1 World Grand 2009

0
Here is a new-old video from the heyday of original K-1 in Japan (courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing), featuring Badr Hari up against...
Read more
UFC

Dana White announces UFC contract winners following DWCS 32 (video)

0
Following Dana White's Contender Series 32 results, UFC President announced four athletes joining the promotion. The list includes Tafon Nchukwi, Aliaskhab Khizriev,...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 6 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White's Contender Series 32 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 8. MMA fans can watch the event on...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Watch: Badr Hari dominates Alistair Overeem to take revenge at K-1 World Grand 2009

0
Here is a new-old video from the heyday of original K-1 in Japan (courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing), featuring Badr Hari up against...
Read more
UFC

Dana White announces UFC contract winners following DWCS 32 (video)

0
Following Dana White's Contender Series 32 results, UFC President announced four athletes joining the promotion. The list includes Tafon Nchukwi, Aliaskhab Khizriev,...
Read more
Press Release

ACX Music Announces First-Ever UFC Music Streaming and Media App for Fans

0
ACX Music today announced its new licensing agreement with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, in which the brand will serve as...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 6 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White's Contender Series 32 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 8. MMA fans can watch the event on...
Read more
Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight card: 7 bouts featuring boxers, MMA fighter, YouTubers, ex-NBA player

0
Boxing legends Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KO) and Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KO) are scheduled to square off in a heavyweight...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Blog

UFC Vegas 9 results, updates, photos and videos

0
UFC Vegas 9 features the seven-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097