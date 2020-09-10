Watch: Badr Hari dominates Alistair Overeem to take revenge at K-1 World Grand 2009

Here is a new-old video from the heyday of original K-1 in Japan (courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing), featuring Badr Hari up against Alistair Overeem back in 2009 (watch up top). The pair faced off for the second time, battling it out in the semi-final of World Grand Prix. Their first fight a year earlier ended in favor of “Reem” who KO’d “Bad / Golden Boy” in the first round with left hook. The latter took the revenge by TKO also in Round 1, after he first dropped his opponent with over hand right, and then finished the job with left kick to the head, ultimately forcing the referee to wave the fight off.