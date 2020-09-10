Mayweather boxing prospect Danny Gonzalez shot dead aged 22 on Labor Day in the US

Danny Gonzalez was shot and killed in Moreno Valley, CA on Labor Day, September 7, which is a public holiday in the United States. The 22-year-old American featherweight, signed with Mayweather Promotions, was pronounced dead on the scene, while two minors were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

According to TMZ Sports, citing local police, no motive has been determined, neither they yet to have a suspect. An investigation is underway.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the news in a post on Twitter.

“We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny Gonzalez,” Sulaiman wrote. “We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time. May Danny rest in eternal peace.”

Danny Gonzalez was unbetean in three professional outings. He was last seen inside the squared circle in April 2017.

“R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten,” Floyd Mayweather captioned a post on Instagram.

Mayweather reportedly signed Gonzalez – “force to be reckoned with!” – after being impressed by his amateur record of 96-13. In 2016 he also said “There are certain times when you know you’ve just struck gold and this is one of them”.