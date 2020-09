Michelle Waterson takes on Angela Hill in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 this coming Saturday, September 12. Today the promotion released the full fight video, going back to 2016 when “Karate Hottie” returned to action after over a year and a half and earned the win over Paige VanZant, as well as the Performance of the Night bonus award, at UFC on FOX 22 via first-round submission. You can watch it up top.

Advertisements