UFC Vegas 10: Get to know Julia Avila, Ottman Azaitar and Billy Quarantillo (video)

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

Ahead of UFC Vegas 10, headlined by Michelle Waterson up against Angela Hill, the promotion released the “Fighters You Should Know” video. The clip features lightweight Ottman Azaitar, who takes on Khama Worthy in the co-main event, featherweight Billy Quarantillo, who squares off against Kyle Nelson, kicking off the main card, and bantamweight Julia Avila, who faces off Sijara Eubanks in the women’s MMA bout on the undercard. You can watch it up top.

