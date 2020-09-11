Nicolas Mendes vs Saensuek co-headlines WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

In the newly announced co-main event at WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase, two of the world’s best middleweights will go to battle as Spain’s Nicolas Mendes takes on Thailand’s Saensuek. The event airs on September 25 on UFC Fight Pass and Canal+, and other World Lethwei Championship broadcast partners across 100 countries.

Advertisements

Nicolas Mendes is a former IFMA Champion and Golden Fight Tournament Champion. The lanky Spaniard is effective in using his range and poses a stylistic matchup for all his opponents with his accurate straight punches and devastating knees.

Saensuek is a teenage muay thai prodigy training out of Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, Thailand. Despite his young age, he has amassed close to fifty fights, having competed in all the major competitions in Thailand.

In the previously announced main event bout at WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase, the light welterweight world lethwei champion Antonio Faria (3-0 lethwei) from Portugal defends his title against Spanish veteran Francisco Jose Vinuelas.

World Lethwei Championship chairman Zay Thiha stated, “Lethwei is poised to blossom as the next major combat sport on the global platform, providing combat sport fans the alternative it craves from boxing and mixed martial arts. This event is a showcase of the best that lethwei has to offer as a world-class sport.”

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase fight card

Antonio Faria (c) vs. Jose Francisco Vinuelas – WLC Light Welterweight title

Nicolas Mendes vs. Saensuek – middleweight