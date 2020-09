ONE: A New Breed 2 results, Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym vs Sean Clancy

ONE Championship: A New Breed 2 features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event premieres on September 11 (watch here).

The headline-bout features Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym up against Sean Clancy in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai battle.

Get ONE Championship: A New Breed 2 results below.

ONE Championship: A New Breed II results

Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym def. Sean Clancy by decision (Muay Thai)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Fahdi Khaled by decision (Kickboxing)

Supergirl Jaroonsak Muaythai def. Milagros Lopez by KO (straight right, R1 at 1:00, Muay Thai)

Brogan Stewart-Ng def. Prach Buapa by submission (RNC, R1 at 3:51, MMA)

Abu Muslim Alikhanov def. Pascal Jaskiewiez by submission (leglock, R2 at 2:08, MMA)

Witchayakorn Niamthanom def. Khalid Friggini by submission (RNC, R1 at 2:11, MMA)