Professional Fighters League continues global expansion with multi-year Eurosport India broadcast partnership

Eurosport India to Broadcast Live Professional Fighters League
Eurosport India to Broadcast Live PFL Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship Events, in Addition to Original Programming from PFL Studios

PFL Sets Eyes on MMA Talent in India to Join PFL Roster of Fighters from 25 Countries Around the World

Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative league in the world, today announced an international distribution partnership with Eurosport India, marking the first time MMA will be televised on the platform. The partnership is part of PFL’s planned global expansion, which includes a focus on growing the sport in India. PFL is the first organization to present MMA in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship format.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Eurosport India will broadcast live PFL Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship events. PFL programming on Eurosport India will also feature classic fights from PFL’s vault, providing fans the opportunity to relive the championship journeys of PFL stars such as Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III, Emiliano Sordi, Magomed Magomedkerimov and Nathan Schulte. Original programming created by PFL Studios – a fully integrated global media division of the Professional Fighters League producing original MMA content for all platforms including television, digital and mobile – will also be included.

“As the second largest populated country in the world, there is tremendous growth opportunity in India for the Professional Fighters League and MMA,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. “We are actively evaluating talent in the region for opportunities to join the PFL roster and compete for a million-dollar prize. This exciting partnership with Eurosport India provides fans with access to premium MMA content. Combined with an increased presence in India, PFL can serve as a catalyst for extending the reach of this sport beyond the over 450 million MMA fans around the world.”

“This is a historic partnership for Eurosport India. We’re proud to team with Professional Fighters League and provide our growing fan base with premium, innovative MMA action,” said Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President – Affiliate sales and Head of Sports Business, Discovery – South Asia. “We are excited about PFL’s commitment to growing the sport in India. Not only will fans have access to PFL events and content for the first time, top local talent will have the opportunity to show the world what they can achieve in the cage. This will raise the profile of our athletes and the sport significantly.”

The partnership with Eurosport India is the latest example of PFL’s continued growth, following the launch of PFL’s first OTT platform, a broadcast partnership with Telesport Russia, and brand deals with the likes of Acronis, GEICO, AB InBev and more.

PFL is working with global distribution agency Fighting Spirit on the league’s international media rights distribution plan and partnerships.

