Bellator 245 results, Phil Davis vs Lyoto Machida 2

Bellator 245 features eight bouts on September 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. In the main event former light heavyweight champions Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida square off in the rematch.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 245 main card live on Paramount Network and DAZN starting at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The preliminary card is streamed on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. CT.
Get Bellator 245 results below.
Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 results
Main Card
Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida
Cat Zingano vs. Gabrielle Holloway
Ed Ruth vs. Taylor Johnson
Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik
Preliminary Card
Rafael Carvalho vs. Alex Polizzi
Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May
Keith Lee vs. Vinicius Zani
Leslie Smith vs. Amanda Bell