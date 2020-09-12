Bellator 245 results, Phil Davis vs Lyoto Machida 2

Bellator 245 features eight bouts on September 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. In the main event former light heavyweight champions Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida square off in the rematch.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 245 main card live on Paramount Network and DAZN starting at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The preliminary card is streamed on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. CT.

Get Bellator 245 results below.

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 results

Main Card

Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida

Cat Zingano vs. Gabrielle Holloway

Ed Ruth vs. Taylor Johnson

Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik

Preliminary Card

Rafael Carvalho vs. Alex Polizzi

Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May

Keith Lee vs. Vinicius Zani

Leslie Smith vs. Amanda Bell