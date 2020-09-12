Bellator 245 weigh-in results: Two fighters heavy

Bellator 245 features eight bouts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on September 11. The main card on Paramount Network and DAZN is headlined by the rematch between Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Get Bellator 245 weigh-in results below (video here).

Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT)

Phil Davis (205.7) vs. Lyoto Machida (205.3)

Cat Zingano (145.9) vs. Gabby Holloway (150.7)*

Ed Ruth (185.1) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.7)

Raymond Daniels (169.7) vs. Peter Stanonik (166.6)

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel at 8:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. CT)

Rafael Carvalho (205.8) vs. Alex Polizzi (203.6)

Tyrell Fortune (251.1) vs. Jack May (259.8)

Leslie Smith (145.7) vs. Amanda Bell (149)*

Keith Lee (140.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (143.2)

*Missed weight