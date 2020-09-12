Bellator 246 results, Juan Archuleta vs Patrick Mix

Juan Archuleta and Patrick Mix battle it out for bantamweight title on the top of Bellator 246 fight card live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The full lineup can be found below (weigh-in results here).

Advertisements

The fight fans can watch Bellator 246 main card live on Paramount Network and DAZN. The start time is scheduled for September 12 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, kicking off at 8:45 pm ET / 5:45 pm PT.

Get Bellator 246 results below.

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

Main card

Juan Archuleta vs. Patrick Mix

Jon Fitch vs. Neiman Gracie

Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett

Derek Campos vs. Keoni Diggs

Preliminary Card

Daniel Madrid vs. Pat Casey

Ty Gwerder vs. George Tokkos

Davion Franklin vs. Ras Hylton