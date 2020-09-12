Bellator 246 results, Juan Archuleta vs Patrick Mix

Juan Archuleta and Patrick Mix battle it out for bantamweight title on the top of Bellator 246 fight card live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The full lineup can be found below (weigh-in results here).
The fight fans can watch Bellator 246 main card live on Paramount Network and DAZN. The start time is scheduled for September 12 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, kicking off at 8:45 pm ET / 5:45 pm PT.
Get Bellator 246 results below.
Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix
Main card
Juan Archuleta vs. Patrick Mix
Jon Fitch vs. Neiman Gracie
Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett
Derek Campos vs. Keoni Diggs
Preliminary Card
Daniel Madrid vs. Pat Casey
Ty Gwerder vs. George Tokkos
Davion Franklin vs. Ras Hylton