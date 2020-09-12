Bellator 246 weigh-in results and video

Bellator 246 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on September 12. In the main event live on Paramount Network and DAZN Juan Archuleta and Patrick Mix battle it out for the bantamweight title (watch Countdown video).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Get Bellator 246 weigh-in results below, while the video is available up top.

Main card (Paramount and DAZN at 10 p.m. ET)

Juan Archuleta (134.6) vs. Patrick Mix (135)

Jon Fitch (170.5) vs. Neiman Gracie (170.8)

Liz Carmouche (125.5) vs. DeAnna Bennett (131.7)*

Derek Campos (154) vs. Keoni Diggs (157)*

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA YouTube at 8:45 p.m. ET)

Daniel Madrid (184.4) vs. Pat Casey (185.6)

Ty Gwerder (184.2) vs. George Tokkos (186)

Davion Franklin (264.7) vs. Ras Hylton (245.5)

*Missed weight