Boxing

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs Mikael Zewski weigh-in results and video

Mean Machine vs. Zewski

Welterweights Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Mikael Zewski square off in a ten-round bout on the top of Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN+ from MGM Grand Conference Center on September 12. The co-main event features Miguel Marriaga up against Joet Gonzalez at featherweight.

Boxing fans can watch Egidijus Kavaliauskas aka “Mean Machine” vs. Mikael Zewski live on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for 10pm ET / 7pm PT, following the undercard, kicking off at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

Get Mean Machine vs. Zewski weigh-in results below, while the video is available up top.

Mean Machine vs. Zewski weigh-in results

Main Card

Egidijus Kavaliauskas (146.5) vs. Mikael Zewski (147)

Miguel Marriaga (125.9) vs. Joet Gonzalez (125.8)

Undercard

Aleem Jumakhonov (126.5) vs. Jorge Ramos (127)

Manuel Flores (117.3) vs. Jonathan Rodriguez (118)

Anthony Chavez (129.1) vs. Adan Gonzales (129.1)

Eric Puente (137.7) vs. Luis Norambuena (135.6)

