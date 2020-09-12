Mean Machine vs Mikael Zewski results, start time, how to watch, full fight card

Egidijus Kavaliauskas aka “Mean Machine” goes up against Mikael Zewski in a ten-round welterweight bout. The contest headlines the six-fight Top Rank Boxing card held at MGM Grand Conference Center.
The co-feature is a featherweight matchup between Miguel Marriaga and Joet Gonzalez. The full fight card can be found below (weigh-in results here)
Boxing fans can watch Mean Machine vs Mikael Zewski live on ESPN Plus. The main card is scheduled for September 12 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The action begins on the undercard, commencing at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.
Get Mean Machine vs Zewski results below.
Mean Machine vs Zewski results
Main Card
Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mikael Zewski
Miguel Marriaga vs. Joet Gonzalez
Undercard
Aleem Jumakhonov vs. Jorge Ramos
Manuel Flores vs. Jonathan Rodriguez
Anthony Chavez vs. Adan Gonzales
Eric Puente vs. Luis Norambuena