Mean Machine vs Mikael Zewski results, start time, how to watch, full fight card

Egidijus Kavaliauskas aka “Mean Machine” goes up against Mikael Zewski in a ten-round welterweight bout. The contest headlines the six-fight Top Rank Boxing card held at MGM Grand Conference Center.

The co-feature is a featherweight matchup between Miguel Marriaga and Joet Gonzalez. The full fight card can be found below (weigh-in results here)

Boxing fans can watch Mean Machine vs Mikael Zewski live on ESPN Plus. The main card is scheduled for September 12 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The action begins on the undercard, commencing at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Main Card

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mikael Zewski

Miguel Marriaga vs. Joet Gonzalez

Undercard

Aleem Jumakhonov vs. Jorge Ramos

Manuel Flores vs. Jonathan Rodriguez

Anthony Chavez vs. Adan Gonzales

Eric Puente vs. Luis Norambuena