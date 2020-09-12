Search
Muhammad Mokaev vs Jamie Kelly official for BRAVE CF 43

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jamie Kelly
Muhammad Mokaev vs Jamie Kelly

The hottest prospect in Mixed Martial Arts is set for a quick turnaround as BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world, confirmed that Muhammad Mokaev will face Jamie Kelly at BRAVE CF 43, less than two months after his debut.

Mokaev is a two-time amateur world champion under the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and boasts an undefeated amateur record of 23 wins and no losses.

Both of Mokaev’s IMMAF titles were won in the Kingdom of Bahrain, to where he now heads back as a professional, with only 4-ounce gloves and a mouthguard, with no shin pads or extra protection.

Mokaev’s transition to professional MMA has been highly anticipated by fans and media that followed his steps through the amateur ranks. The 20-year-old England-based athlete turned pro in August, when he faced Glenn McVeigh and won via unanimous decision, with a dominant performance.

“The Punisher”, as he’s also known, will test his striking skills against the knockout artist Jamie Kelly, from the United Kingdom. Kelly holds an undefeated pro-record of three wins and no losses. All of his victories came by way of knockout.

BRAVE CF 43 takes place in the Kingdom of Bahrain on October 1st and is the last of three consecutive events scheduled by BRAVE Combat Federation for the “Kombat Kingdom” series.

