UFC Vegas 10 weigh-in results and video

Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 this weekend (start time here). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Advertisements

Get UFC Vegas 10 weigh-in results below, while the video is available up top.

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill weigh-in results

Main Card

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Alan Patrick (156)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145.5)

Julia Avila (135) vs. Sijara Eubanks (135)

Preliminary Card

Roosevelt Roberts (155.5) vs. Kevin Croom (154.5)

Alexandr Romanov (261) vs. Roque Martinez (258.5)

Brok Weaver (164) vs. Jalin Turner (163.5)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Anthony Ivy (169.5)

Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs. Justine Kish (125.5)