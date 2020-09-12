Watch: Israel Adesanya takes interim UFC middleweight title in clash with Kelvin Gastelum

Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the second defense of his undisputed belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the headliner of UFC 253 on September 26 on “Fight Island”. Today the promotion released the full fight video, featuring “The Last Stylebender” in his outing in April 2019, when he took the division’s interim belt in a five-round blockbuster with Kelvin Gastelum. You can watch it up top.