UFC Vegas 10 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch Waterson vs Hill, full fight card

UFC Vegas 10 features twelve bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is a women’s MMA bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill.
In the co-main event Khama Worthy squares off against Ottman Azaitar.
The rest of the previously announced fight card suffered a series of changes. The current lineup, following the official weigh-ins, can be found below.
UFC Vegas 10 start time in the United States
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill live on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled for Saturday, September 12 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The action begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.
The complete programming including pre- and post-show can be found below.
Friday, September 11
6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Pre-Show
ESPN+
7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
UFC Live
ESPNews
Saturday, September 12
5 pm ET / 2 pm PT
Preliminary Card
ESPN+
8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Main Card
ESPN+
11 pm ET / 8 pm PT
Post-Show
ESPN+
UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs Hill Australia time
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill on UFC Fight Pass. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, September 13 at 7 am AEST / 5 am AWST, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card follows at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST.
Fight Card
Main Card
- Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee
- Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez
- Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick
- Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo
Preliminary Card
- Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks
- Roosevelt Roberts vs. Kevin Croom
- Alexandr Romanov vs. Roque Martinez
- Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner
- Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy
- Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish