Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 10 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch Waterson vs Hill, full fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill

UFC Vegas 10 features twelve bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is a women’s MMA bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Khama Worthy squares off against Ottman Azaitar.

The rest of the previously announced fight card suffered a series of changes. The current lineup, following the official weigh-ins, can be found below.

UFC Vegas 10 start time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill live on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled for Saturday, September 12 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The action begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

The complete programming including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, September 11

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Pre-Show
ESPN+

7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
UFC Live
ESPNews

Saturday, September 12

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT
Preliminary Card
ESPN+

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Main Card
ESPN+

Advertisements

11 pm ET / 8 pm PT
Post-Show
ESPN+

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs Hill Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill on UFC Fight Pass. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, September 13 at 7 am AEST / 5 am AWST, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card follows at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST.

Fight Card

Main Card

  • Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill
  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee
  • Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez
  • Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Preliminary Card

  • Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks
  • Roosevelt Roberts vs. Kevin Croom
  • Alexandr Romanov vs. Roque Martinez
  • Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy
  • Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Israel Adesanya takes interim UFC middleweight title in clash with Kelvin Gastelum

UFC 0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the second defense of his undisputed belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the headliner...
Read more

UFC Vegas 10: Get to know Julia Avila, Ottman Azaitar and Billy Quarantillo (video)

UFC 0
Ahead of UFC Vegas 10, headlined by Michelle Waterson up against Angela Hill, the promotion released the "Fighters You Should Know" video. The clip...
Read more

Elbows and Strikes: Angela Hill dominates Hannah Cifers at UFC Fight Night 166 (video)

UFC 0
Angela Hill goes up against Michelle Waterson this coming weekend at UFC Vegas 10. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Watch: Israel Adesanya takes interim UFC middleweight title in clash with Kelvin Gastelum

0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the second defense of his undisputed belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the headliner...
Read more
Results

Bellator 245 results, Phil Davis vs Lyoto Machida 2

0
Bellator 245 features eight bouts on September 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. In the main event former light heavyweight champions Phil...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 246 weigh-in results and video

0
Bellator 246 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on September 12. In the main event live on Paramount Network and DAZN...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC Vegas 10 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch Waterson vs Hill, full fight card

0
UFC Vegas 10 features twelve bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is a women's MMA bout between Michelle Waterson...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Israel Adesanya takes interim UFC middleweight title in clash with Kelvin Gastelum

0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the second defense of his undisputed belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the headliner...
Read more
Results

Bellator 245 results, Phil Davis vs Lyoto Machida 2

0
Bellator 245 features eight bouts on September 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. In the main event former light heavyweight champions Phil...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 246 weigh-in results and video

0
Bellator 246 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on September 12. In the main event live on Paramount Network and DAZN...
Read more
Photos

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 weigh-in faceoffs

0
Following the official Bellator 245 weigh-in ceremony (results here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts inside the...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Blog

UFC Vegas 9 results, updates, photos and videos

0
UFC Vegas 9 features the seven-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097