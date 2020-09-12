UFC Vegas 10 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch Waterson vs Hill, full fight card

UFC Vegas 10 features twelve bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is a women’s MMA bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill.

In the co-main event Khama Worthy squares off against Ottman Azaitar.

The rest of the previously announced fight card suffered a series of changes. The current lineup, following the official weigh-ins, can be found below.

UFC Vegas 10 start time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill live on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled for Saturday, September 12 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The action begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

The complete programming including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, September 11

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Pre-Show

ESPN+

7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UFC Live

ESPNews

Saturday, September 12

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

Preliminary Card

ESPN+

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Main Card

ESPN+

11 pm ET / 8 pm PT

Post-Show

ESPN+

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs Hill Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill on UFC Fight Pass. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, September 13 at 7 am AEST / 5 am AWST, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card follows at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST.

Fight Card

Main Card

Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick

Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Preliminary Card

Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Kevin Croom

Alexandr Romanov vs. Roque Martinez

Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish