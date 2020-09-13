Juan Archuleta vs Patrick Mix full fight video highlights, ‘Spaniard’ takes Bellator bantamweight title

Juan Archuleta and Patrick Mix squared off on the top of Bellator 246 fight card on September 12 (Sept. 13 in Australia). The contest with a vacant bantamweight title on the line headlined the second chapter of two back-to-back events produced over the weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
The scheduled for five rounds championship bout live on Paramount Network and DAZN went a full distance. In the end “The Spaniard” was awarded a unanimous decision to become a new champion in the division. One judge had it 49-46, while two other judges scored it 48-47 for Archuleta.
Check out Archuleta vs Mix fight video highlights below.
In addition to the belt Juan Archuleta scored the second win in a row and updated his record to 25-2. He also celebrated his birthday.
Patrick Mix dropped to 13-1 and suffered the first defeat in his MMA career.
The full fight results from Bellator 246 can be found here.