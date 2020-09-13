Search
Video: ‘Mean Machine’ Egidijus Kavaliauskas KO’s Mikael Zewski in 7 seconds of Round 8

Parviz Iskenderov
Egidijus Kavaliauskas knocks out Mikael Zewski in Round 8
Egidijus Kavaliauskas drops Mikael Zewski in Round 8 / Pic: Top Rank Boxing Twitter

Egidijus Kavaliauskas aka “Mean Machine” and Mikael Zewski squared off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card held at MGM Grand Conference Center live on ESPN Plus on September 12 (Sept. 13 in Australia). The scheduled for ten rounds welterweight bout didn’t go the full distance.

While, one can say, the first part of the contest saw a back and forth battle, Zewski was heavily dropped at the very end of Round 7. He managed to step into the eighth, yet was almost instantly stopped by Kavaliauskas.

“Mean Machine” moved forward with a long jab followed by a trio of devastating hooks and that was it. The fight was officially stopped in seven seconds into the eighth round.

You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Egidijus Kavaliauskas updated his record to 22-1-1, 18 KOs and took a vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight belt. “Mean Machine” also rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in December 2019, when he was stopped by Terence Crawford in the ninth round of their WBO welterweight championship bout.

Mikael Zewski dropped to 27-2, 21 KOs.

The full results from Mean Machine vs Zewski fight card can be found here.

