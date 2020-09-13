Search
Results

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill full fight video highlights, ‘Karate Hottie’ takes split decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Michelle Waterson defeats Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 10
Michelle Waterson throws axe kick in her fight with Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 10 / Pic: UFCNews Twitter

UFC Vegas 10

Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 on September 13 (AEST/AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The women’s MMA bout saw a strawweight contest with the contender’s status on the line.

Advertisements

The pair went a full five-round distance. After 25 minutes of action inside the Octagon, the judges’ decision split.

One judge gave it 48-47 to Hill, while another scored the same for Waterson. The third judge saw it 49-46 for “Karate Hottie”, who, as a result, took the win by split decision. The contest was also declared “Fight of the Night”.

With the win Michelle Waterson updated her record to 18-8, and rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered in her previous bouts. Angela Hill dropped to 12-9, suffering the second defeat in a row.

Check out Waterson vs Hill fight highlights in tweets with photos and videos below.

The complete UFC Vegas 10 results can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Video: Ottman Azaitar bulldozes Khama Worthy at UFC Vegas 10 to remain undefeated

Results 0
Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy squared off in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 10 held on September 13 (AEST) at UFC APEX in...
Read more

Watch UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC 0
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 13 (AEST/AWST)....
Read more

UFC Vegas 10 results: Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill

Results 0
UFC Vegas 10 features twelve bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 12 (September 13 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Results

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill full fight video highlights, ‘Karate Hottie’ takes split decision

0
Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 on September 13 (AEST/AWST) at UFC APEX in Las...
Read more
Results

Video: Ottman Azaitar bulldozes Khama Worthy at UFC Vegas 10 to remain undefeated

0
Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy squared off in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 10 held on September 13 (AEST) at UFC APEX in...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference video live stream

0
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 13 (AEST/AWST)....
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Results

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill full fight video highlights, ‘Karate Hottie’ takes split decision

0
Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 on September 13 (AEST/AWST) at UFC APEX in Las...
Read more
Results

Video: Ottman Azaitar bulldozes Khama Worthy at UFC Vegas 10 to remain undefeated

0
Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy squared off in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 10 held on September 13 (AEST) at UFC APEX in...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference video live stream

0
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 13 (AEST/AWST)....
Read more
Press Release

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jamie Kelly official for BRAVE CF 43

0
The hottest prospect in Mixed Martial Arts is set for a quick turnaround as BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world,...
Read more
Results

UFC Vegas 10 results: Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill

0
UFC Vegas 10 features twelve bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 12 (September 13 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Blog

UFC Vegas 9 results, updates, photos and videos

0
UFC Vegas 9 features the seven-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097