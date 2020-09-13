Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill full fight video highlights, ‘Karate Hottie’ takes split decision

Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 on September 13 (AEST/AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The women’s MMA bout saw a strawweight contest with the contender’s status on the line.

Advertisements

The pair went a full five-round distance. After 25 minutes of action inside the Octagon, the judges’ decision split.

One judge gave it 48-47 to Hill, while another scored the same for Waterson. The third judge saw it 49-46 for “Karate Hottie”, who, as a result, took the win by split decision. The contest was also declared “Fight of the Night”.

With the win Michelle Waterson updated her record to 18-8, and rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered in her previous bouts. Angela Hill dropped to 12-9, suffering the second defeat in a row.

Check out Waterson vs Hill fight highlights in tweets with photos and videos below.

After her #UFCVegas10 win, @karatehottiemma got promoted to brown belt and sent love to her mom and daughter at home ? pic.twitter.com/5GsZCcH1gi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 13, 2020

SWINGIN' TIL THE BELL! Waterson & Hill delivered and then some ? #UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/ov2w7jGc9s — UFC (@ufc) September 13, 2020

The complete UFC Vegas 10 results can be found here.