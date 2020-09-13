Search
Results

Video: Ottman Azaitar bulldozes Khama Worthy at UFC Vegas 10 to remain undefeated

Parviz Iskenderov
Ottman Azaitar defeats Khama Worthy at UFC Vegas 10
Ottman Azaitar dominates Khama Worthy in UFC Vegas 10 co-main event / Pic: ESPNMMA Twitter

UFC Fight Night: Watterson vs. Hill

Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy squared off in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 10 held on September 13 (AEST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The scheduled for three-rounds battle at lightweight didn’t go the distance.

Advertisements

It was a fairly fast and furious performance from Azaitar aka “Bulldozer”, who went in exchange, swinging, and dropped Worthy to the canvas. He quickly secured a position from the back of his opponent and started unloading a series of strikes. Referee Herb Dean intervened to wave the fight off at 1 minute and 33 seconds into the opening round.

You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Ottman Azaitar remained unbeaten, scoring his 13th career victory as well as the second in the UFC. Khama Worthy dropped to 16-7, which snapped his seven-fight win streak.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 10 Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill do women’s MMA battle at strawweight. The complete fight results can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill full fight video highlights, ‘Karate Hottie’ takes split decision

Results 0
Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 on September 13 (AEST/AWST) at UFC APEX in Las...
Read more

Watch UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC 0
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 13 (AEST/AWST)....
Read more

UFC Vegas 10 results: Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill

Results 0
UFC Vegas 10 features twelve bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 12 (September 13 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Results

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill full fight video highlights, ‘Karate Hottie’ takes split decision

0
Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 on September 13 (AEST/AWST) at UFC APEX in Las...
Read more
Results

Video: Ottman Azaitar bulldozes Khama Worthy at UFC Vegas 10 to remain undefeated

0
Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy squared off in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 10 held on September 13 (AEST) at UFC APEX in...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference video live stream

0
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 13 (AEST/AWST)....
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Results

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill full fight video highlights, ‘Karate Hottie’ takes split decision

0
Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 on September 13 (AEST/AWST) at UFC APEX in Las...
Read more
Results

Video: Ottman Azaitar bulldozes Khama Worthy at UFC Vegas 10 to remain undefeated

0
Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy squared off in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 10 held on September 13 (AEST) at UFC APEX in...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference video live stream

0
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 13 (AEST/AWST)....
Read more
Press Release

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jamie Kelly official for BRAVE CF 43

0
The hottest prospect in Mixed Martial Arts is set for a quick turnaround as BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world,...
Read more
Results

UFC Vegas 10 results: Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill

0
UFC Vegas 10 features twelve bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 12 (September 13 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill

September 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Blog

UFC Vegas 9 results, updates, photos and videos

0
UFC Vegas 9 features the seven-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 6 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097