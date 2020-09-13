Video: Ottman Azaitar bulldozes Khama Worthy at UFC Vegas 10 to remain undefeated

Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy squared off in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 10 held on September 13 (AEST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The scheduled for three-rounds battle at lightweight didn’t go the distance.

It was a fairly fast and furious performance from Azaitar aka “Bulldozer”, who went in exchange, swinging, and dropped Worthy to the canvas. He quickly secured a position from the back of his opponent and started unloading a series of strikes. Referee Herb Dean intervened to wave the fight off at 1 minute and 33 seconds into the opening round.

You can watch the video of finish below.

COMING IN HOT ?@OttmanAzaitar's finish of Khama Worthy at #UFCVegas10 was blazing fast. pic.twitter.com/YfEUBBYRWJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 13, 2020

With the win Ottman Azaitar remained unbeaten, scoring his 13th career victory as well as the second in the UFC. Khama Worthy dropped to 16-7, which snapped his seven-fight win streak.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 10 Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill do women’s MMA battle at strawweight. The complete fight results can be found here.