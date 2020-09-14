Video: US President Donald Trump supports Colby Covington ahead of UFC Vegas 11

Colby Covington is back in the Octagon this coming Saturday, September 19, when he faces Tyron Woodley in the headliner of UFC Vegas 11. Ahead of the event “Chaos” received the words of support from the President of the United States Donald Trump.

The video emerged on Covington’s social media profiles on Monday (AEST), where POTUS wishes him best of luck and calls a “champ”. Furthermore, Trump said he was going to watch “Chaos” in action.

Check out the video below.

“I’m gonna be watching Colby, I am a big fan of Colby, President Trump said. “He is a winner, he is a champ. And it’s gonna be a great evening, a great fight. And I just wish him best of luck, but I’ve just seen him a lot and he is touch. Good luck champ.”

“Thank you, I appreciate it Mr. President,” Covington responded.

The #POTUS @realDonaldTrump will be tuned into @ESPN to watch me at #UFCVegas11 this Saturday night how about you snowflakes? pic.twitter.com/QB2z68McFa — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 14, 2020

Over the years, Colby Covington has been prominently supporting Donald Trump. The latter has also been credited by Dana White as the man to provide the UFC with one of its first venues in the United States, when no one else would accommodate MMA shows.

Colby Covington (15-2) is a former interim welterweight titleholder, as well as a challenger of an undisputed belt. He was last in action in December 2019, when he went up against the division’s current champion Kamaru Usman, who retained his belt via fifth-round TKO.

Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) is a former undisputed 170-pound champion. He lost the belt against Usman by unanimous decision in March 2019. In his previous appearance inside the UFC Octagon this past May he dropped a unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns.

Covington and Woodley are also the former teammates, who have been engaged in a verbal warfare for quite some time. Now they have a chance to square the differences inside the MMA cage at UFC Vegas 11 with no talking required.