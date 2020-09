Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with the “On This Day” video, featuring Tyson Fury up against Otto Wallin, squaring off on September 14, 2019. The pair went head to head at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, where “Gypsy King” got a nasty cut, yet earned the win by unanimous decision after twelve rounds. The outing was the second required interim bout, prior to his rematch with Deontay Wilder. You can watch the full fight up top.