Search
Boxing

But who knows: Roy Jones Jr says he made a mistake going in with Mike Tyson

Parviz Iskenderov
Roy Jones Jr to face Mike Tyson
Roy Jones Jr to face Mike Tyson / Pic: Triller YouTube

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. faces off former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on November 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The pair meets in a sanctioned exhibition fight, that headlines a seven-fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Tyson has previously expressed his willingness to go for a knockout if the opportunity comes. Jones said he was expecting “something crazy” from “Iron Mike” and was ready to pay back.

Nevertheless California State Athletic Commission made it clear that Tyson and Jones should nothing more, nothing less but exhibit their boxing skills inside the squared circle before the fans. The encounter is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

“When it comes time to fight, we’re going to fight,” Roy Jones Jr. recently told Sky Sports. “If it comes down to bite, we’re going to bite. Whatever has to happen, is going to happen, that’s just what it is.”

“He’s still Mike Tyson, he’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy.”

“He’s going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me. I do have first-round fireworks, but he’s known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman.”

“With him having the first-round fireworks, he’ll be against a guy smaller than him, maybe 40-50 pounds smaller than him.”

“But who knows?”

54-year-old Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) hasn’t fought since June 2005 when he was 38. 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) was last in action in February 2018.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Tyson vs Jones fight card: 7 bouts featuring boxers, MMA fighter, YouTubers, ex-NBA player

Boxing 0
Boxing legends Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KO) and Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KO) are scheduled to square off in a heavyweight...
Read more

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight ‘would be off’ if ‘Junior’ not compensated for date change

Boxing 0
"Iron" Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is expected to face Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing match on...
Read more

Mike Tyson confirms Roy Jones Jr fight date change, winner gets belt, undercard bouts added

Boxing 0
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are scheduled to square off in an exhibition boxing bout. The date was initially set for September 12....
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Bellator Euro Series 8 and 9 in Milan join MMA schedule

0
Following a recent announcement of a trio of Bellator MMA events scheduled for October, as well as a new TV deal with CBS Sports...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 7 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White’s Contender Series 33 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 15. MMA fans can watch the event on...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Colby Covington decisions Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark (video)

0
Colby Covington goes up against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley this coming Saturday, September 19 in the main event of UFC Vegas...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Full Fight: Jose Pedraza stops Antonio Lozada Jr. in Round 9 (video)

0
Jose Pedraza goes up against Javier Molina on the top of Top Rank Boxing fight card this Saturday, September 19 live on...
Read more
MMA

Bellator Euro Series 8 and 9 in Milan join MMA schedule

0
Following a recent announcement of a trio of Bellator MMA events scheduled for October, as well as a new TV deal with CBS Sports...
Read more
Boxing

Preview Lubin vs Gausha – WBC super welterweight title eliminator (video)

0
Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) square off in a 12-round WBC super welterweight title eliminator on September 19....
Read more
UFC

Dana White announces UFC contract winners following DWCS 33 (video)

0
Following the fight results at Dana White's Contender Series 33, UFC President announced three athletes joining the promotion. The list includes Jordan Williams, Danyelle...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF 41: Gaucho vs Fakhreddine weigh-in results

0
BRAVE Combat Federation will be holding its 41th edition this Thursday, September 17th, in Bahrain to kick-off the Kombat Kingdom series. One day before...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina

September 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha

September 19, 2020

Boxing

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch: Israel Adesanya takes interim UFC middleweight title in clash with Kelvin Gastelum

0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the second defense of his undisputed belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the headliner...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097