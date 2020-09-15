But who knows: Roy Jones Jr says he made a mistake going in with Mike Tyson

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. faces off former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on November 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The pair meets in a sanctioned exhibition fight, that headlines a seven-fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Tyson has previously expressed his willingness to go for a knockout if the opportunity comes. Jones said he was expecting “something crazy” from “Iron Mike” and was ready to pay back.

Nevertheless California State Athletic Commission made it clear that Tyson and Jones should nothing more, nothing less but exhibit their boxing skills inside the squared circle before the fans. The encounter is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

“When it comes time to fight, we’re going to fight,” Roy Jones Jr. recently told Sky Sports. “If it comes down to bite, we’re going to bite. Whatever has to happen, is going to happen, that’s just what it is.”

“He’s still Mike Tyson, he’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy.”

“He’s going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me. I do have first-round fireworks, but he’s known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman.”

“With him having the first-round fireworks, he’ll be against a guy smaller than him, maybe 40-50 pounds smaller than him.”

“But who knows?”

54-year-old Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) hasn’t fought since June 2005 when he was 38. 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) was last in action in February 2018.