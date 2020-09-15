Search
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – September 15 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White
UFC President Dana White watching the bouts cageside / Pic: UFC YouTube

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 4, Week 7

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 7 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 15. The fight card features five bouts with the athletes battling it out inside the Octagon with a chance to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Advertisements

The headline-bout is a middleweight matchup between Gregory Rodrigues (7-2) and Jordan Williams (8-3). Also on the card Muhammadjon Naimov (5-0) and Collin Anglin (7-1) do battle at featherweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 33 on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The results from the previous show and UFC contract winners can be found here.

Dana White’s Contender Series 33 fight card

Middleweight Gregory Rodrigues (7-2) vs. Jordan Williams (8-3)

Featherweight Muhammadjon Naimov (5-0) vs. Collin Anglin (7-1)

Welterweight Korey Kuppe (8-3) vs. Michael Lombardo (10-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight Danyelle Wolf (0-0) vs. Taneisha Tennant (3-0)

Featherweight Kyle Driscoll (11-3) vs. Dinis Paiva (13-7)

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Dana White announces UFC contract winners following DWCS 33 (video)

UFC 0
Following the fight results at Dana White's Contender Series 33, UFC President announced three athletes joining the promotion. The list includes Jordan Williams, Danyelle...
Read more

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 7 results and UFC contract winners

Results 0
Dana White’s Contender Series 33 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 15. MMA fans can watch the event on...
Read more

Full Fight: Colby Covington decisions Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark (video)

UFC 0
Colby Covington goes up against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley this coming Saturday, September 19 in the main event of UFC Vegas...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Bellator Euro Series 8 and 9 in Milan join MMA schedule

0
Following a recent announcement of a trio of Bellator MMA events scheduled for October, as well as a new TV deal with CBS Sports...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 7 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White’s Contender Series 33 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 15. MMA fans can watch the event on...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Colby Covington decisions Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark (video)

0
Colby Covington goes up against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley this coming Saturday, September 19 in the main event of UFC Vegas...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Full Fight: Jose Pedraza stops Antonio Lozada Jr. in Round 9 (video)

0
Jose Pedraza goes up against Javier Molina on the top of Top Rank Boxing fight card this Saturday, September 19 live on...
Read more
MMA

Bellator Euro Series 8 and 9 in Milan join MMA schedule

0
Following a recent announcement of a trio of Bellator MMA events scheduled for October, as well as a new TV deal with CBS Sports...
Read more
Boxing

Preview Lubin vs Gausha – WBC super welterweight title eliminator (video)

0
Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) square off in a 12-round WBC super welterweight title eliminator on September 19....
Read more
UFC

Dana White announces UFC contract winners following DWCS 33 (video)

0
Following the fight results at Dana White's Contender Series 33, UFC President announced three athletes joining the promotion. The list includes Jordan Williams, Danyelle...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF 41: Gaucho vs Fakhreddine weigh-in results

0
BRAVE Combat Federation will be holding its 41th edition this Thursday, September 17th, in Bahrain to kick-off the Kombat Kingdom series. One day before...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina

September 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha

September 19, 2020

Boxing

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch: Israel Adesanya takes interim UFC middleweight title in clash with Kelvin Gastelum

0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the second defense of his undisputed belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the headliner...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097