Dana White’s Contender Series – September 15 fight card

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 7 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 15. The fight card features five bouts with the athletes battling it out inside the Octagon with a chance to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The headline-bout is a middleweight matchup between Gregory Rodrigues (7-2) and Jordan Williams (8-3). Also on the card Muhammadjon Naimov (5-0) and Collin Anglin (7-1) do battle at featherweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 33 on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Dana White’s Contender Series 33 fight card

Middleweight Gregory Rodrigues (7-2) vs. Jordan Williams (8-3)

Featherweight Muhammadjon Naimov (5-0) vs. Collin Anglin (7-1)

Welterweight Korey Kuppe (8-3) vs. Michael Lombardo (10-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight Danyelle Wolf (0-0) vs. Taneisha Tennant (3-0)

Featherweight Kyle Driscoll (11-3) vs. Dinis Paiva (13-7)