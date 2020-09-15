Efe Ajagba vs Jonnie Rice co-feature to Pedraza vs Molina live on ESPN Plus, Sep. 19

Heavyweights Efe Ajagba (13-0, 11 KOs) and Jonnie Rice (13-5-1, 9 KOs) are set to battle it out this coming Saturday, September 19 at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The contest co-headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN+, featuring Jose Pedraza up against Javier Molina in a ten-round junior welterweight main event.
Efe Ajagba makes his Top Rank and ESPN debut. Unbeaten in 13 professional outings, he is coming off the win scored this past March against Razvan Cojanu by TKO in Round 9.
Jonathan ‘Jonnie’ Rice last fought also in March. Going up against Demsey McKean he lost the fight by TKO in Round 10, which snapped his three-fight win streak.
The likes of Bryan Lua and Leo Ruiz are featured on the undercard at lightweight and super welterweight, respectively. Their opponents are yet to be named.
Robeisy Ramirez (4-1, 3 KOs) is reportedly set to face Felix Caraballo (13-2-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.
The finalized Pedraza vs Molina fight card is expected to be announced shortly.
Boxing fans can watch Pedraza vs Molina live on ESPN+ from “The Bubble”. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
Molina vs Pedraza fight card
- Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina – junior welterweight, 10 rounds
- Efe Ajagba vs. Jonnie Rice – heavyweight, 10 rounds
- Robeisy Ramirez vs. Felix Caraballo – featherweight, 8 rounds
- Bryan Lua vs. TBD – lightweight
- Leo Ruiz vs. TBD – super welterweight