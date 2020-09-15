Search
Boxing

Efe Ajagba vs Jonnie Rice co-feature to Pedraza vs Molina live on ESPN Plus, Sep. 19

Parviz Iskenderov
Efe Ajagba
Efe Ajagba (pictured left) in action / Pic: Top Rank Boxing Facebook

Top Rank Boxing live on ESPN+

Heavyweights Efe Ajagba (13-0, 11 KOs) and Jonnie Rice (13-5-1, 9 KOs) are set to battle it out this coming Saturday, September 19 at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The contest co-headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN+, featuring Jose Pedraza up against Javier Molina in a ten-round junior welterweight main event.

Advertisements

Efe Ajagba makes his Top Rank and ESPN debut. Unbeaten in 13 professional outings, he is coming off the win scored this past March against Razvan Cojanu by TKO in Round 9.

Jonathan ‘Jonnie’ Rice last fought also in March. Going up against Demsey McKean he lost the fight by TKO in Round 10, which snapped his three-fight win streak.

The likes of Bryan Lua and Leo Ruiz are featured on the undercard at lightweight and super welterweight, respectively. Their opponents are yet to be named.

Robeisy Ramirez (4-1, 3 KOs) is reportedly set to face Felix Caraballo (13-2-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

The finalized Pedraza vs Molina fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Boxing fans can watch Pedraza vs Molina live on ESPN+ from “The Bubble”. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Molina vs Pedraza fight card

  • Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina – junior welterweight, 10 rounds
  • Efe Ajagba vs. Jonnie Rice – heavyweight, 10 rounds
  • Robeisy Ramirez vs. Felix Caraballo – featherweight, 8 rounds
  • Bryan Lua vs. TBD – lightweight
  • Leo Ruiz vs. TBD – super welterweight
Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Full Fight: Jose Pedraza stops Antonio Lozada Jr. in Round 9 (video)

Boxing 0
Jose Pedraza goes up against Javier Molina on the top of Top Rank Boxing fight card this Saturday, September 19 live on...
Read more

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez poster released for Oct 17 lightweight unification

Boxing 0
Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez square off on October 17 at MGM Grand Conference Center. The contest features the reigning WBO, WBA, WBC lightweight...
Read more

Video: ‘Mean Machine’ Egidijus Kavaliauskas KO’s Mikael Zewski in 7 seconds of Round 8

Results 0
Egidijus Kavaliauskas aka "Mean Machine" and Mikael Zewski squared off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card held at MGM Grand Conference...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Bellator Euro Series 8 and 9 in Milan join MMA schedule

0
Following a recent announcement of a trio of Bellator MMA events scheduled for October, as well as a new TV deal with CBS Sports...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 7 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White’s Contender Series 33 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 15. MMA fans can watch the event on...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Colby Covington decisions Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark (video)

0
Colby Covington goes up against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley this coming Saturday, September 19 in the main event of UFC Vegas...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Full Fight: Jose Pedraza stops Antonio Lozada Jr. in Round 9 (video)

0
Jose Pedraza goes up against Javier Molina on the top of Top Rank Boxing fight card this Saturday, September 19 live on...
Read more
MMA

Bellator Euro Series 8 and 9 in Milan join MMA schedule

0
Following a recent announcement of a trio of Bellator MMA events scheduled for October, as well as a new TV deal with CBS Sports...
Read more
Boxing

Preview Lubin vs Gausha – WBC super welterweight title eliminator (video)

0
Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) square off in a 12-round WBC super welterweight title eliminator on September 19....
Read more
UFC

Dana White announces UFC contract winners following DWCS 33 (video)

0
Following the fight results at Dana White's Contender Series 33, UFC President announced three athletes joining the promotion. The list includes Jordan Williams, Danyelle...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF 41: Gaucho vs Fakhreddine weigh-in results

0
BRAVE Combat Federation will be holding its 41th edition this Thursday, September 17th, in Bahrain to kick-off the Kombat Kingdom series. One day before...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina

September 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha

September 19, 2020

Boxing

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch: Israel Adesanya takes interim UFC middleweight title in clash with Kelvin Gastelum

0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the second defense of his undisputed belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the headliner...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097