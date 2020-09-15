Search
Saenchai gets opponent for Thai Fight: New Normal in Bangkok

Parviz Iskenderov
Saenchai
Saenchai celebrates victory / Pic: Thai Fight Facebook

Saenchai is back in action this coming Saturday, September 19. Former four-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion battles it out in the main event of Thai Fight: New Normal. The event takes place at MCC Hall The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand. The name of his opponent, as well as the rest of fight card, has been announced today.

Rodrigo Freitas of Brazil is the fighter, who goes up against Saenchai in the scheduled for three rounds 67 kg matchup. The contest is one of two Muay Thai bouts featured on the nine-fight card.

The second bout in Muay Thai features Celest Hansen of Australia up against the representative of the country-host Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. The 51 kg women’s contest is also set for three rounds.

The rest of Thai Fight: New Normal card features a series of three-round bouts in Kard Chuek, where the rope is used around hand and forearm instead of the boxing gloves. The complete lineup can be found below.

Muay Thai fans can watch Thai Fight: New Normal live on Ch28 in Thailand, as well as on LINE TV and the promotion’s channel on YouTube. The start time is scheduled for September 19 at 6 pm local time.

The event is also free to the public, but with limited seating due to pandemic (as per announcement).

Thai Fight: New Normal

Muay Thai – 67 kg
Saenchai P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym (Thailand) vs. Rodrigo Freitas (Brazil)

Kard-Chuek – 69 kg
PTT V.Rujirawong (Thailand) vs. Parmit Grover (Holland)

Kard-Chuek – 71 kg
Kitti Sor.Jor.Danrayong (Thailand) vs. Ruslan Ataev (Russia)

Kard-Chuek – 73 kg
Saensatharn P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym (Thailand) vs. Andi Uustalu (Estonia)

Kard-Chuek – 78 kg
Tengnueng Sitjesairoong (Thailand) vs. Nicolas Mendes (Spain)

Kard-Chuek – 69 kg
Payak-Samui Lukjaoporongtom (Thailand) vs. Braian Allevato (Argentina)

Muay Thai – 51 kg
Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom (Thailand) vs. Celest Hansen (Australia)

Kard-Chuek – 77 kg
Kompikart Mor.Rattana Bundit Sor. Tawanrun (Thailand) vs. Jean Carlos Pereira (Brazil)

Kard-Chuek – 67 kg
Samingdej Lukjaoporongtom (Thailand) vs. Pedro Rodrigues (Brazil)

