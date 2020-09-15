UFC Vegas 11 main card set: Covington vs Woodley tops, Cerrone vs Price co-main

The six-fight main card for UFC Vegas 11 has been set and announced. MMA event takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 19.
The headline-bout features welterweights Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley in a highly anticipated matchup. In the co-main event Donald Cerrone and Niko Price do battle also at welterweight.
Among other bouts, Khamzat Chimaev faces Gerald Meerschaert at middleweight, Johnny Walker takes on Ryan Spann at light heavyweight and Mackenzie Dern meets Randa Markos at women’s strawweight. The fight action on UFC Vegas 11 main card, which is scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+, begins with the middleweight battle between Kevin Holland and Darren Stewart.
As for preliminary card – it is yet to be finalized. As always, fight card is subject to change.
See below how UFC Vegas 11 fight card looks today.
UFC Vegas 11 fight card
Main Card
- Welterweight Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley
- Welterweight Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price
- Middleweight Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Light Heavyweight Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann
- Women’s Strawweight Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos
- Middleweight Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart
Preliminary Card (TBC)
- Featherweight Mirsad Bektic vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri
- Women’s Flyweight Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Romero Borella
- Flyweight Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak
- Women’s Bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar
- Bantamweight Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa
- Bantamweight Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera
- Featherweight Darrick Minner vs. T.J. Laramie
- Welterweight Miguel Baeza vs. TBD
- Bantamweight Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera