UFC Vegas 11 main card set: Covington vs Woodley tops, Cerrone vs Price co-main

The six-fight main card for UFC Vegas 11 has been set and announced. MMA event takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 19.

The headline-bout features welterweights Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley in a highly anticipated matchup. In the co-main event Donald Cerrone and Niko Price do battle also at welterweight.

Among other bouts, Khamzat Chimaev faces Gerald Meerschaert at middleweight, Johnny Walker takes on Ryan Spann at light heavyweight and Mackenzie Dern meets Randa Markos at women’s strawweight. The fight action on UFC Vegas 11 main card, which is scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+, begins with the middleweight battle between Kevin Holland and Darren Stewart.

As for preliminary card – it is yet to be finalized. As always, fight card is subject to change.

See below how UFC Vegas 11 fight card looks today.

UFC Vegas 11 fight card

Main Card

Welterweight Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley

Welterweight Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Middleweight Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Light Heavyweight Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann

Women’s Strawweight Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos

Middleweight Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart

Preliminary Card (TBC)

Featherweight Mirsad Bektic vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri

Women’s Flyweight Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Romero Borella

Flyweight Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak

Women’s Bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar

Bantamweight Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa

Bantamweight Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera

Featherweight Darrick Minner vs. T.J. Laramie

Welterweight Miguel Baeza vs. TBD

Bantamweight Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera